 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish construction sector confidence down 2.1 percent in Feb 2026 from Jan

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 15:05:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the monthly sectoral confidence survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the confidence index* for the construction sector in Turkey fell in February this year by 2.1 percent to 83.9 points compared to the previous month.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish construction sector enterprise executives who own private businesses with 10 or more employees, in the given month, the confidence index for construction activities recorded in the latest three months went up by three percent to 94.5 points month on month.

In February, the current overall order books sub-index increased by 0.3 percent to 80.9 points, while the sub-index for total employment expectations over the next three months dropped by 4.2 percent to 87.0 points, both compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the given month, executives’ expectations for sales prices in the next three months decreased by 1.9 percent month on month to 112.3 points.

*Sectoral confidence index values range between zero and 200. When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook about the current and the future period of the sector, when it is below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


Tags: Turkey Europe Construction 

Similar articles

Real estate sales in Turkey drop sharply in Jan 2026 from Dec

19 Feb | Steel News

Turkish construction sector confidence up 1.5 percent in Jan 2026 from Dec

27 Jan | Steel News

Real estate sales in Turkey increase sharply in Dec 2025 from Nov

21 Jan | Steel News

Turkish construction sector confidence down 0.5 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

26 Dec | Steel News

Real estate sales in Turkey down 14.2 percent in Nov 2025 from Oct

16 Dec | Steel News

Turkish construction sector confidence up 1.5 percent in Nov 2025 from Oct

24 Nov | Steel News

Real estate sales in Turkey up 9.1 percent in Oct 2025 from Sept

14 Nov | Steel News

Turkish construction sector confidence down 5.3 percent in Oct 2025 from Sept

28 Oct | Steel News

Real estate sales in Turkey up 5.1 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

20 Oct | Steel News

Turkish construction sector confidence up 3.6 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

25 Sep | Steel News