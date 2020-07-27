Turkish construction sector confidence up 11.6 percent in July from June

Monday, 27 July 2020 16:40:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly sectoral confidence survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the confidence index* for the construction sector in Turkey, which stood at 78.0 points in June this year, increased by 11.6 percent month on month in July to 87.0 points.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish construction sector enterprise executives who own private businesses with 10 or more employees, in July this year the confidence index for construction activities recorded in the latest three months rose by 16.4 percent to 86.8 points month on month.

In July, the current overall order books sub-index advanced by 25.0 percent to 73.9 points, while the sub-index for total employment expectations over the next three months was up by 3.4 percent to 100.0 points, both compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in July of the current year, executives' expectations for sales prices in the next three months increased by 0.8 percent month on month to 113.2 points.

* Sectoral confidence index values range between zero and 200. When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook about the current and the future period of the sector, when it is below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.