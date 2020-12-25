Turkish construction sector confidence down 7.2% in December from November

Friday, 25 December 2020 14:46:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly sectoral confidence survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the confidence index* for the construction sector in Turkey, which stood at 79.0 points in November this year, decreased by 7.2 percent month on month in December to 73.3 points.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish construction sector enterprise executives who own private businesses with 10 or more employees, in December this year the confidence index for construction activities recorded in the latest three months fell by 7.1 percent to 79.7 points month on month.

In December, the current overall order books sub-index decreased by 9.5 percent to 56.7 points, while the sub-index for total employment expectations over the next three months was down by 5.7 percent to 90.0 points, both compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in December of the current year, executives’ expectations for sales prices in the next three months decreased by 7.3 percent month on month to 113.2 points.

* Sectoral confidence index values range between zero and 200. When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook about the current and the future period of the sector, when it is below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.