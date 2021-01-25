﻿
English
Turkish construction sector confidence down 5.2% in Jan from Dec

Monday, 25 January 2021 14:53:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the monthly sectoral confidence survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the confidence index* for the construction sector in Turkey, which stood at 88.8 points in December last year, decreased by 5.2 percent month on month in January of the current year to 84.2 points.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish construction sector enterprise executives who own private businesses with 10 or more employees, in January this year the confidence index for construction activities recorded in the latest three months rose by 3.7 percent to 100.3 points month on month.

In January, the current overall order books sub-index decreased by 1.5 percent to 75.7 points, while the sub-index for total employment expectations over the next three months was down by 7.4 percent to 92.6 points, both compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in January of the current year, executives’ expectations for sales prices in the next three months increased by one percent month on month to 111.4 points.

* Sectoral confidence index values range between zero and 200. When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook about the current and the future period of the sector, when it is below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  construction  |  similar articles »


