Turkish construction sector confidence down 3.9 percent in Dec from Nov

Monday, 27 December 2021 13:49:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly sectoral confidence survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the confidence index* for the construction sector in Turkey, which stood at 93.6 points in November, decreased by 3.9 percent month on month in December of the current year to 90.0 points.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish construction sector enterprise executives who own private businesses with 10 or more employees, in December this year the confidence index for construction activities recorded in the latest three months rose by 1.6 percent to 102.5 points month on month.

In December, the current overall order books sub-index decreased by 3.2 percent to 79.2 points, while the sub-index for total employment expectations over the next three months was down by 4.4 percent to 100.9 points, both compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in December of the current year, executives’ expectations for sales prices in the next three months increased by five percent month on month to 134.4 points.

*Sectoral confidence index values range between zero and 200. When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook about the current and the future period of the sector, when it is below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.