Turkish construction sector confidence down 3.6% in Feb from Jan

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 11:49:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly sectoral confidence survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the confidence index* for the construction sector in Turkey, which stood at 93.2 points in January, decreased by 3.6 percent month on month in February of the current year to 89.8 points. It should be noted that 42 percent of the data was compiled before the recent earthquakes which hit southern Turkey.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish construction sector enterprise executives who own private businesses with 10 or more employees, in the given month, the confidence index for construction activities recorded in the latest three months rose by 0.2 percent to 106.2 points month on month.

In February, the current overall order books sub-index moved down by 1.9 percent to 84.5 points, while the sub-index for total employment expectations over the next three months dropped by 5.1 percent to 95.1 points, both compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the given month, executives’ expectations for sales prices in the next three months fell by 3.5 percent month on month to 125.7 points.

*Sectoral confidence index values range between zero and 200. When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook about the current and the future period of the sector, when it is below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.