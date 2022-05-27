Turkish construction sector confidence down 2.2 percent in May from Apr

Friday, 27 May 2022 12:12:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly sectoral confidence survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the confidence index* for the construction sector in Turkey, which stood at 83.5 points in April, decreased by 2.2 percent month on month in May of the current year to 81.6 points.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish construction sector enterprise executives who own private businesses with 10 or more employees, in the given month, the confidence index for construction activities recorded in the latest three months dropped by 2.3 percent to 93.8 points month on month.

In May, the current overall order books sub-index declined by 4.7 percent to 76.9 points, while the sub-index for total employment expectations over the next three months was up by 0.2 percent to 86.4 points, both compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the given month, executives’ expectations for sales prices in the next three months dropped by 1.4 percent month on month to 125.2 points.

*Sectoral confidence index values range between zero and 200. When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook about the current and the future period of the sector, when it is below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.