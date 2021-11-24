Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up slightly in Nov from Oct

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 14:47:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.4 percent, up from 80.3 percent recorded in October this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.0 percent in November last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in November of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.7 percent, unchanged from 75.7 percent recorded in October and up from 75.3 percent in November last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 78.1 percent in November this year, increasing from 78.0 percent in the previous month and rising from 75.8 percent in the same month of 2020.