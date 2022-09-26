Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in September from August

Monday, 26 September 2022 11:36:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 79.2 percent, up from 79.1 percent recorded in August, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.9 percent in September 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.3 percent, down from 74.7 percent recorded in August and from 75.9 percent in September last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 77.4 percent in September this year, rising from 76.7 percent in the previous month and falling from 78.1 percent in the same month of 2021.