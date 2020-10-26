Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in October from September

Monday, 26 October 2020 15:58:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 79.4 percent, up from 79.2 percent recorded in September, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.7 percent in October last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in October of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.8 percent, rising from 73.7 percent recorded in September and up from 72.2 percent in October last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.4 percent in October this year, increasing from 74.6 percent compared to the previous month and falling from 76.4 percent in the same month of 2019.