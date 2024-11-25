Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in November from October

In November this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.1 percent, up from 73.9 percent registered in October, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.6 percent in November 2023, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment was 71.8 percent, down from 72.4 percent recorded in October and down from 75.0 percent in November 2023.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.1 percent in November this year, up from 74.9 percent in the previous month and down from 78.0 percent in the same month of 2023.