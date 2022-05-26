Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in May from Apr

Thursday, 26 May 2022 11:55:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.7 percent, up from 81.0 percent recorded in April, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 82.1 percent in May 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.0 percent, down from 74.4 percent recorded in April and from 74.8 percent in May last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 78.0 percent in May this year, increasing from 77.8 percent in the previous month and from 75.3 percent in the same month of 2021.