Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in July from June

Monday, 27 July 2020 15:27:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 78.4 percent, up from 70.8 percent recorded in June, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 78.2 percent in July last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in July of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 70.8 percent, rising from 64.9 percent recorded in June and up from 70.3 percent in July last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey's general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 70.7 percent in July this year, increasing from 66 percent compared to the previous month and falling from 76.2 percent in the same month of 2019.