Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Feb from Jan

Friday, 25 February 2022 12:26:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.5 percent, up from 80.1 percent recorded in January, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.7 percent in February 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in February of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.5 percent, down from 74.5 percent recorded in January and down from 75.2 percent in February last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.6 percent in February this year, decreasing from 77.6 percent in the previous month and rising from 74.9 percent in the same month of 2021.