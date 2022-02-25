﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Feb from Jan

Friday, 25 February 2022 12:26:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.5 percent, up from 80.1 percent recorded in January, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.7 percent in February 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in February of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.5 percent, down from 74.5 percent recorded in January and down from 75.2 percent in February last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.6 percent in February this year, decreasing from 77.6 percent in the previous month and rising from 74.9 percent in the same month of 2021.


Tags: manufacturing  Turkey  Europe  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Feb

Turkey’s Tosyalı to raise output to 15 million mt and continue investing in local and foreign markets

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Feb

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 5.79% in Jan from Dec

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 12.4 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Feb

Turkish steel industry concerned exports to US will decrease

Most Recent Related Articles

27 Jan

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Jan from Dec