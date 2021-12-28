Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Dec from Nov

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 14:19:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.4 percent, up from 80.4 percent recorded in November this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.0 percent in December last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in December of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.2 percent, down from 75.7 percent recorded in November and up from 74.5 percent in December last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 78.7 percent in December this year, increasing from 78.1 percent in the previous month and rising from 75.6 percent in the same month of 2020.