Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in August from July

Thursday, 27 August 2020 11:50:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.4 percent, up from 78.4 percent recorded in July, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.6 percent in August last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in August of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 71.7 percent, rising from 70.8 percent recorded in July and up from 71.5 percent in August last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey's general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 73.3 percent in August this year, increasing from 70.7 percent compared to the previous month and falling from 76.6 percent in the same month of 2019.


