Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Apr from Mar

Monday, 25 April 2022 12:34:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.0 percent, up from 79.5 percent recorded in March, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.8 percent in April 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in April of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.4 percent, up from 73.6 percent recorded in March and down from 74.7 percent in April last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 77.8 percent in April this year, increasing from 77.3 percent in the previous month and rising from 75.9 percent in the same month of 2021.


