Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in June from May

Friday, 25 June 2021 11:13:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 82.5 percent, up from 82.1 percent recorded in May this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 70.8 percent in June last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in June of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.4 percent, rising from 74.8 percent recorded in May and up from 64.9 percent in June last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.6 percent in June this year, increasing from 75.3 percent in the previous month and rising from 66.0 percent in the same month of 2020.