Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in Jan from Dec 

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 11:09:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 82.8 percent, up from 80.0 percent recorded in December last year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 73.8 percent in January last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in January of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.7 percent, rising from 74.5 percent recorded in December and up from 71.1 percent in January last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.4 percent in January this year, decreasing from 75.6 percent in the previous month and falling from 75.5 percent in the same month of 2019.