﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use falls in October from September

Monday, 25 October 2021 12:27:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.3 percent, down from 81.9 percent recorded in September this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 79.4 percent in October last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in October of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.7 percent, down from 75.9 percent recorded in September and up from 73.8 percent in October last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 78.0 percent in October this year, decreasing from 78.1 percent in the previous month and rising from 75.4 percent in the same month of 2020.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25 Oct

Turkish construction sector confidence up one percent in Oct from Sept
05 Oct

Automotive sales in Turkey up 13.1 percent in January-September
30 Sep

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 89.5 percent in January-August
30 Sep

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 84.9 percent in January-August
27 Sep

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for October-December