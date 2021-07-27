Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use falls in July from June

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 11:12:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.7 percent, down from 82.5 percent recorded in June this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 78.4 percent in July last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in July of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 76.0 percent, rising from 75.4 percent recorded in June and up from 70.8 percent in July last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.7 percent in July this year, increasing from 76.6 percent in the previous month and rising from 70.7 percent in the same month of 2020.