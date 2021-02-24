﻿
Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use falls in Feb from Jan

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:57:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.7 percent, down from 82.8 percent recorded in January this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.6 percent in February last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in February of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.2 percent, falling from 75.7 percent recorded in January and up from 72 percent in February last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.9 percent in February this year, decreasing from 75.4 percent in the previous month and falling from 76.0 percent in the same month of 2020.


Tags: Turkey  manufacturing  Europe  |  similar articles »


