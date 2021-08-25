Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use falls in August from July

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 12:26:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.0 percent, down from 81.7 percent recorded in July this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.4 percent in August last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in August of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.9 percent, falling from 76.0 percent recorded in July and up from 71.7 percent in August last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 77.1 percent in August this year, increasing from 76.7 percent in the previous month and rising from 73.3 percent in the same month of 2020.