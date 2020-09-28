Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in September from August

Monday, 28 September 2020 16:48:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 79.2 percent, down from 80.4 percent recorded in August, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.7 percent in September last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in September of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.7 percent, rising from 71.7 percent recorded in August and up from 72.6 percent in September last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.6 percent in September this year, increasing from 73.3 percent compared to the previous month and falling from 76.3 percent in the same month of 2019.