Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in October from September

In October this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 73.9 percent, down from 74.4 percent registered in September while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.0 percent in September 2023, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment was 72.4 percent, up from 72.3 percent recorded in September and down from 74.0 percent in July 2023.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.9 percent in September this year, remaining stable compared to the previous month and down from 77.4 percent in the same month of 2023.