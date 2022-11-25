Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Nov from Oct

Friday, 25 November 2022 10:24:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.3 percent, down from 76.4 percent recorded in October, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.4 percent in November 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.5 percent, down from 75.1 percent recorded in October and from 75.7 percent in November last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.9 percent in November this year, declining from 76.9 percent in the previous month and from 78.1 percent in the same month of 2021.