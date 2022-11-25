﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Nov from Oct

Friday, 25 November 2022 10:24:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.3 percent, down from 76.4 percent recorded in October, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.4 percent in November 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.5 percent, down from 75.1 percent recorded in October and from 75.7 percent in November last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.9 percent in November this year, declining from 76.9 percent in the previous month and from 78.1 percent in the same month of 2021.


Tags: Turkey Europe Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Oct from Sept

26 Oct | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in September from August

26 Sep | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in August from July

25 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output declines in April from March

13 Jun | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in May from Apr

26 May | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.2 percent in March from February

18 May | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Apr from Mar

25 Apr | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Mar from Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Feb from Jan

25 Feb | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Jan from Dec

27 Jan | Steel News