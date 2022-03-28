﻿
Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Mar from Feb

Monday, 28 March 2022 16:03:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 79.5 percent, down from 80.5 percent recorded in February, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.4 percent in March 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in March of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.6 percent, up from 73.5 percent recorded in February and down from 76.1 percent in March last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 77.3 percent in March this year, increasing from 76.6 percent in the previous month and rising from 74.7 percent in the same month of 2021.


Turkey  Europe  manufacturing 

