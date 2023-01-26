Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Jan from Dec

Thursday, 26 January 2023 11:48:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.5 percent, down from 75.1 percent recorded in December last year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.1 percent in January 2022, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.7 percent, up from 74.6 percent recorded in December last year and from 74.5 percent in January 2022.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.3 percent in January this year, declining from 76.5 percent in the previous month and from 77.6 percent in the same month of 2022.