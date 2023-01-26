﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Jan from Dec

Thursday, 26 January 2023 11:48:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.5 percent, down from 75.1 percent recorded in December last year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.1 percent in January 2022, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.7 percent, up from 74.6 percent recorded in December last year and from 74.5 percent in January 2022.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.3 percent in January this year, declining from 76.5 percent in the previous month and from 77.6 percent in the same month of 2022.


Tags: Turkey Europe Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Dec from Nov

26 Dec | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Nov from Oct

25 Nov | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Oct from Sept

26 Oct | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in September from August

26 Sep | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in August from July

25 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output declines in April from March

13 Jun | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in May from Apr

26 May | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.2 percent in March from February

18 May | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Apr from Mar

25 Apr | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Mar from Feb

28 Mar | Steel News