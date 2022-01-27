﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Jan from Dec

Thursday, 27 January 2022 16:26:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.1 percent, down from 81.4 percent recorded in December last year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 82.8 percent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in January of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.5 percent, down from 75.2 percent recorded in December and down from 75.7 percent in January last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 77.6 percent in January this year, increasing from 78.7 percent in the previous month and rising from 75.4 percent in the same month of 2020.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Jan

Turkish rolling mills stop production for three days amid electricity restriction
20 Jan

Botaş reduces gas flow to industrial plants in Turkey
20 Jan

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 27.37% in Dec from Nov
14 Jan

Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.1 percent in Nov from Oct
05 Jan

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports to continue rising in coming months