Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Feb from Jan

Friday, 24 February 2023 14:51:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.0 percent, down from 74.5 percent recorded in January, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.5 percent in February 2022, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.7 percent, down from 74.7 percent recorded in January and up from 73.5 percent in February 2022.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.2 percent in February this year, declining from 75.3 percent in the previous month and from 76.6 percent in the same month of 2022.