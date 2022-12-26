Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Dec from Nov

Monday, 26 December 2022 11:54:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.1 percent, down from 75.3 percent recorded in November, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.4 percent in December 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.6 percent, up from 74.5 percent recorded in November and down from 75.2 percent in December last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.5 percent in December this year, rising from 75.9 percent in the previous month and declining from 78.7 percent in the same month of 2021.