Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in August from July

Thursday, 25 August 2022 12:07:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 79.1 percent, down from 80.6 percent recorded in July, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.0 percent in August 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.7 percent, up from 74.0 percent recorded in July and down from 75.9 percent in August last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.7 percent in August this year, decreasing from 78.2 percent in the previous month and falling from 77.1 percent in the same month of 2021.