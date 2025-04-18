Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 8.2 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 132,845 metric tons, up by 17.4 percent compared to January and down by 9.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $113.93 million, increasing by 7.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 26.1 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 246,049 mt, down 8.2 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 20.7 percent to $220.09 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Iraq which received 26,517 mt, down 4.1 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by the United Kingdom with 22,200 mt and Germany with 19,745 mt.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-February period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Iraq 26,517 27,641 -4.1 14,073 11,758 19.7 UK 22,200 27,493 -19.3 11,053 18,574 68.0 Germany 19,745 10,870 81.6 11,122 6,489 71.4 Romania 17,406 25,200 -30.9 11,416 6,220 83.5 Italy 16,189 7,939 103.9 6,714 2,644 153.9 Belgium 14,330 13,406 6.9 10,949 10,361 5.7 Georgia 13,824 11,704 18.1 6,419 4,833 32.8 Canada 11,603 7,379 57.2 3,116 4,199 -25.8 Croatia 10,745 13,742 -21.8 8,219 10,669 -23.0 Northern Cyprus 9,594 3,827 150.7 4,457 1,832 143.3

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-February 2025