Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 39.6 percent in January-October

Monday, 06 December 2021 14:14:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 632,576 metric tons, down 12 percent compared to September and increasing by 25 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $436.4 million, decreasing by 16.6 percent compared to September and up 95.6 percent year on year.


Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 6.17 million metric tons, up 39.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.88 billion, increasing by 105.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 911,250 metric tons, up 24.8 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 750,995 metric tons and Singapore with 643,230 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-October 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2021

January- October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2021

October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

911,250

730,247

24.79

128,103

95,100

34.70

Yemen

750,995

711,365

5.57

91,404

14,649

523.96

Singapore

643,230

234,242

174.60

18,215

-

-

Hong Kong

427,388

401,639

6.41

47,643

87,578

-45.60

Peru

284,796

58,273

388.73

309

26,288

-98.82

Brazil

274,950

15,162

1713.42

-

15,024

-

Canada

261,295

28,077

830.64

61,972

-

-

USA

223,994

380,125

-41.07

16,455

35,073

-53.08

Jamaica

169,760

113,661

49.36

30,923

19,988

54.71

Chile

167,145

28,905

478.26

31,313

-

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-October period this year are presented below:


