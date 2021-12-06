Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 39.6 percent in January-October

In October this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 632,576 metric tons, down 12 percent compared to September and increasing by 25 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $436.4 million, decreasing by 16.6 percent compared to September and up 95.6 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 6.17 million metric tons, up 39.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.88 billion, increasing by 105.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 911,250 metric tons, up 24.8 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 750,995 metric tons and Singapore with 643,230 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-October 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-October 2021
|
January- October 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
October 2021
|
October 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
911,250
|
730,247
|
24.79
|
128,103
|
95,100
|
34.70
|
Yemen
|
750,995
|
711,365
|
5.57
|
91,404
|
14,649
|
523.96
|
Singapore
|
643,230
|
234,242
|
174.60
|
18,215
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong
|
427,388
|
401,639
|
6.41
|
47,643
|
87,578
|
-45.60
|
Peru
|
284,796
|
58,273
|
388.73
|
309
|
26,288
|
-98.82
|
Brazil
|
274,950
|
15,162
|
1713.42
|
-
|
15,024
|
-
|
Canada
|
261,295
|
28,077
|
830.64
|
61,972
|
-
|
-
|
USA
|
223,994
|
380,125
|
-41.07
|
16,455
|
35,073
|
-53.08
|
Jamaica
|
169,760
|
113,661
|
49.36
|
30,923
|
19,988
|
54.71
|
Chile
|
167,145
|
28,905
|
478.26
|
31,313
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-October period this year are presented below: