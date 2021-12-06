Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 39.6 percent in January-October

Monday, 06 December 2021 14:14:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 632,576 metric tons, down 12 percent compared to September and increasing by 25 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $436.4 million, decreasing by 16.6 percent compared to September and up 95.6 percent year on year.



Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 6.17 million metric tons, up 39.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.88 billion, increasing by 105.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 911,250 metric tons, up 24.8 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 750,995 metric tons and Singapore with 643,230 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-October 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2021 January- October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) October 2021 October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 911,250 730,247 24.79 128,103 95,100 34.70 Yemen 750,995 711,365 5.57 91,404 14,649 523.96 Singapore 643,230 234,242 174.60 18,215 - - Hong Kong 427,388 401,639 6.41 47,643 87,578 -45.60 Peru 284,796 58,273 388.73 309 26,288 -98.82 Brazil 274,950 15,162 1713.42 - 15,024 - Canada 261,295 28,077 830.64 61,972 - - USA 223,994 380,125 -41.07 16,455 35,073 -53.08 Jamaica 169,760 113,661 49.36 30,923 19,988 54.71 Chile 167,145 28,905 478.26 31,313 - -

