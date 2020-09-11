﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's CRC imports up 19.5 percent in January-July

Friday, 11 September 2020 17:01:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 32.4 percent month on month to 61,643 mt, up 2.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $29.6 million, decreasing by 37 percent compared to June and down 18.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 467,866 metric tons, up 19.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $241.2 million, increasing by 0.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first seven months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 273,980 mt, up 36.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 50,366 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-July are as follows: 

 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2020

January- July 2019

Change (%)

July 2020

July 2019

Change (%)

Russia

273,980

200,477

36.66

46,387

24,931

86.06

Belgium

50,366

29,272

72.06

9,794

3,152

210.72

South Korea

39,758

6,196

-

273

1,010

-72.97

Romania

29,632

40,052

-26.02

1,328

7,069

-81.21

China

22,477

10,471

114.66

574

3,467

-83.44

Ukraine

12,065

11,258

7.17

1,134

1,002

13.17

Netherlands

11,309

13,275

-14.81

160

2,348

-93.19

Italy

10,737

23,357

-54.03

557

6,584

-91.54

Japan

3,523

15,765

-77.65

-

-

-

Sweden

2,692

3,018

-10.8

508

639

-20.5

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-July can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: flats  Turkey  crc  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Sep

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 8.5 percent in January-July
08  Sep

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.3 percent in January-July
19  Aug

Turkish HRC import volume down 12.9 percent in H1
19  Aug

Turkey's CRC imports up 22.6 percent in January-June
18  Aug

Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.8 percent in H1