﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's CRC imports down 6.7 percent in January-February

Friday, 15 April 2022 14:22:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 16.7 percent month on month to 54,813 mt, up 16 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $57.62 million, increasing by 13.4 percent compared to January and up 80.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-February period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 101,758 metric tons, down 6.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $108.42 million, increasing by 49.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first two months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 52,615 mt, down 32.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 13,223 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-February are as follows: 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2022

January-February 2021

Change (%)

February 2022

February 2021

Change (%)

Russia

52,615

78,451

-32.93

31,239

30,465

2.54

China

13,223

2,717

386.68

4,157

2,698

54.08

South Korea

10,965

4,856

125.80

8,134

498

-

Kazakhstan

5,640

-

-

2,812

-

-

Romania

5,030

1,141

340.84

2,576

321

702.49

Netherlands

3,906

6,470

-39.63

1,955

3,964

-50.68

Ukraine

1,990

5,987

-66.76

624

5,418

-88.48

Belgium

1,760

3,187

-44.78

793

1,287

-38.38

Italy

1,488

2,069

-28.08

161

205

-21.46

Germany

1,381

516

167.64

943

288

227.43

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-February can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: crc flats Turkey Europe steelmaking production 

Similar articles

17 Jan

Turkey's CRC imports up 13.2 percent in January-November
14 Oct

Turkey's CRC imports down 1.2 percent in January-August
21 May

Turkey's CRC imports up 65.6 percent in Q1
14 Feb

Turkey's CRC imports up 18.5 percent in 2017
21 Dec

Turkey’s Yıldız Demir Çelik to start production in Q1 2018
02 Sep

Turkey’s Atakaş starts HDG sales in July
22 Aug

Turkey's CRC imports up 24.6 percent in H1
06 Jul

Turkey-based Atakas starts production at its new continuous pickling line
20 May

Turkey's CRC imports up 7.6 percent in Q1
17 Aug

Scrap maintains its upward trend on Orbis Steel Index