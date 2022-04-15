Turkey's CRC imports down 6.7 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 16.7 percent month on month to 54,813 mt, up 16 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $57.62 million, increasing by 13.4 percent compared to January and up 80.7 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in January-February period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 101,758 metric tons, down 6.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $108.42 million, increasing by 49.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the first two months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 52,615 mt, down 32.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 13,223 mt.
Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-February are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-February 2022
|
January-February 2021
|
Change (%)
|
February 2022
|
February 2021
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
52,615
|
78,451
|
-32.93
|
31,239
|
30,465
|
2.54
|
China
|
13,223
|
2,717
|
386.68
|
4,157
|
2,698
|
54.08
|
South Korea
|
10,965
|
4,856
|
125.80
|
8,134
|
498
|
-
|
Kazakhstan
|
5,640
|
-
|
-
|
2,812
|
-
|
-
|
Romania
|
5,030
|
1,141
|
340.84
|
2,576
|
321
|
702.49
|
Netherlands
|
3,906
|
6,470
|
-39.63
|
1,955
|
3,964
|
-50.68
|
Ukraine
|
1,990
|
5,987
|
-66.76
|
624
|
5,418
|
-88.48
|
Belgium
|
1,760
|
3,187
|
-44.78
|
793
|
1,287
|
-38.38
|
Italy
|
1,488
|
2,069
|
-28.08
|
161
|
205
|
-21.46
|
Germany
|
1,381
|
516
|
167.64
|
943
|
288
|
227.43
Turkey's CRC import sources in January-February can be seen in the graph below: