Turkey's CRC imports down 6.7 percent in January-February

Friday, 15 April 2022 14:22:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 16.7 percent month on month to 54,813 mt, up 16 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $57.62 million, increasing by 13.4 percent compared to January and up 80.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-February period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 101,758 metric tons, down 6.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $108.42 million, increasing by 49.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first two months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 52,615 mt, down 32.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 13,223 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-February are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2022 January-February 2021 Change (%) February 2022 February 2021 Change (%) Russia 52,615 78,451 -32.93 31,239 30,465 2.54 China 13,223 2,717 386.68 4,157 2,698 54.08 South Korea 10,965 4,856 125.80 8,134 498 - Kazakhstan 5,640 - - 2,812 - - Romania 5,030 1,141 340.84 2,576 321 702.49 Netherlands 3,906 6,470 -39.63 1,955 3,964 -50.68 Ukraine 1,990 5,987 -66.76 624 5,418 -88.48 Belgium 1,760 3,187 -44.78 793 1,287 -38.38 Italy 1,488 2,069 -28.08 161 205 -21.46 Germany 1,381 516 167.64 943 288 227.43

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-February can be seen in the graph below: