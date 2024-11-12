 |  Login 
Turkey’s billet imports down by 16.7 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 12:03:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 273,074 metric tons, remaining stable compared to August and up by 197.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $175.02 million, increasing by 17.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 235.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 2,130,082 mt, down 16.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 19.4 percent to $1.23 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 447,444 mt. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 382,670 mt and Indonesia with 274,089 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,162,716

447,444

-61.5

48,533

66,294

36.6

Malaysia

163,391

382,670

134.2

101,120

67,147

-33.6

Indonesia

-

274,089

-

-

50,230

-

Algeria

422,808

233,700

-44.7

-

-

-

Ukraine

57,425

140,222

144.2

9,547

31,709

232.1

Saudi Arabia

-

106,319

-

-

-

-

Iran

101,920

76,998

-24.5

7,422

-

-

Pakistan

35,660

68,170

91.2

843

3,759

345.9

Azerbaijan

77,519

52,828

-31.9

465

436

-6.2

Vietnam

-

43,854

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe 

