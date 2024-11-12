Turkey’s billet imports down by 16.7 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 273,074 metric tons, remaining stable compared to August and up by 197.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $175.02 million, increasing by 17.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 235.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 2,130,082 mt, down 16.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 19.4 percent to $1.23 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 447,444 mt. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 382,670 mt and Indonesia with 274,089 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,162,716 447,444 -61.5 48,533 66,294 36.6 Malaysia 163,391 382,670 134.2 101,120 67,147 -33.6 Indonesia - 274,089 - - 50,230 - Algeria 422,808 233,700 -44.7 - - - Ukraine 57,425 140,222 144.2 9,547 31,709 232.1 Saudi Arabia - 106,319 - - - - Iran 101,920 76,998 -24.5 7,422 - - Pakistan 35,660 68,170 91.2 843 3,759 345.9 Azerbaijan 77,519 52,828 -31.9 465 436 -6.2 Vietnam - 43,854 - - - -