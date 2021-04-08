﻿
Turkey’s Tosyali orders second Quantum EAF from Primetals

Thursday, 08 April 2021 12:35:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply an additional second EAF Quantum electric arc furnace for a flat steel greenfield project in Iskenderun, Turkey, to Turkish steel producer Tosyali Demir Celik Sanayi A.S. Primetals will also expand the production capacity of Tosyali’s two-strand slab caster to 3.4 million mt per year.

The Quantum EAF is designed to produce two million mt of liquid steel per year and may be operated with a mixture of scrap of varying composition and hot briquetted iron (HBI). The electrical energy requirement of the electric arc furnace is low mainly due to the scrap preheating system, and it reduces both operating costs and carbon emissions.

The electric arc furnace is scheduled to be commissioned in late 2022.

In 2020, Primetals supplied an EAF Quantum electric arc furnace, a twin vacuum-degassing plant with oxygen blowing, and a two-strand slab caster to Tosyali, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The project’s total liquid steel production capacity will be nearly four million mt per year.


