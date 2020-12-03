Turkey’s Tosyali orders Quantum EAF and slab caster

Thursday, 03 December 2020 16:14:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply an EAF Quantum electric arc furnace, a twin vacuum-degassing plant with oxygen blowing, and a two-strand slab caster for a flat steel greenfield project in Iskenderun, Turkey, to Turkish steel producer Tosyali Demir Celik Sanayi A.S.

The EAF Quantum is designed to produce two million mt of liquid steel per year and may be operated with a mixture of scrap of varying composition and hot briquetted iron (HBI). The electrical energy requirement of the electric arc furnace is extremely low and it reduces both operating costs and carbon emissions.

The two-strand continuous slab caster provides a capacity of two million mt of slabs per year, with the option to be extended to 3.4 million mt, and is able to process a wide range of steel grades.

The new meltshop is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2022.