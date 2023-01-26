Turkey’s Tosyalı and Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports ink deal for logistics collaboration

Thursday, 26 January 2023 14:00:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding and Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for collaboration between the companies on a broad range of shipping, logistics, port, and freight forwarding services, including potentially jointly investing in new port facilities to support export operations.

Executives on both sides are confident that the collaboration will contribute to the developing trade relationship between the UAE and Turkey, which saw non-oil trade between the two countries grow by 54 percent year on year in 2021 to AED 50.4 billion ($13.7 billion).

“At Tosyalı Holding, we aim to deploy shipping and logistics facilities that can bring our products to the market quickly and efficiently and contribute to the growth of our nation’s exports. We believe we have found a strong partner in AD Ports Group, which matches our international ambitions and provides a wide range of services and expertise supported by a world-class fleet,” said Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of the executive board of Tosyalı.

“AD Ports Group is pleased to sign this agreement with Tosyalı, which is the leading steel company in Turkey and the biggest steel producer in Africa. Our integrated business offering enables us to provide a full suite of shipping, logistics and port services for customers like Tosyalı, supported by innovative digital technology. We are grateful for the support and guidance of the UAE’s leadership that enables us to pursue global agreements of this nature,” said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group CEO of AD Ports Group.