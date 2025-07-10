 |  Login 
Turkey’s Sarıtaş Paslanmaz Çelik expands solar investment to boost green steel output

Thursday, 10 July 2025 17:42:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In a decisive move to bolster its green production goals, Turkish stainless steel producer Sarıtaş Paslanmaz Çelik is advancing the second phase of its solar energy investment at its Gebze Organized Industrial Zone plant, according to the producer’s press release.

From 25 percent to 55 percent: A strategic leap toward sustainable production

Following the successful commissioning of the first phase in 2024, which currently supplies 25 percent of the company's energy demand, Sarıtaş is preparing to launch the second phase of its solar power plant investment in 2025. This expansion will increase renewable energy usage to 55 percent, significantly enhancing the company’s sustainability profile.

Solar energy plant profile

Planned installed capacity 3.18 MWp
Expected annual energy generation 3,786,000 kWh
CO₂ emission reduction 1,950 tons annually
Environmental impact equivalent 172,992 trees/year

General manager Selçuk Sarıtaş emphasized that the company’s production facility integrates high-performance equipment and advanced automation systems, prioritizing energy efficiency at every level. “Our solar power plant investment is a concrete indicator of our responsible production approach that strengthens our green steel production capacity,” said Sarıtaş.


