Turkey’s pig iron imports down 12.8 percent in Jan-Sept

In September this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 120,447 mt, up by 23.9 percent year on year and by 180.7 percent compared to the previous month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey’s pig iron imports in the given month rose by 2.5 percent year on year and by 162.2 percent month on month to $51.57 million.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 990,215 mt, down 12.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $458.55 million, decreasing by 34.6 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s pig iron imports from Russia amounted to 688,645 mt, down 6.7 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by Ukraine with 109,294 mt, down 9.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and by India with 74,418 mt.