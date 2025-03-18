 |  Login 
Turkey’s Özyaşar Tel receives new orders locally and from overseas

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 10:44:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based wire producer Özyaşar Tel ve Galvanizleme San. A.Ş. has announced that it has received new orders.

Accordingly, the first order worth $1.9 million has come from one of its domestic customers. In addition, Çokyaşar Tel Örme ve Dokuma Tel Galvanizleme Çivi San. Tic. A.Ş., a subsidiary of Özyaşar Tel, has also received an order worth €529,000 from one of its customers abroad.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Çokyaşar Tel will invest approximately €2 million to build a new galvanizing line in the Adana Organized Industrial Zone with the aim of strengthening its position.


