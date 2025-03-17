 |  Login 
Turkey’s Çokyaşar Tel to double production capacity with new galvanizing line

Monday, 17 March 2025 11:40:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based Özyaşar Tel ve Galvanizleme Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that its 51 percent-owned subsidiary Çokyaşar Tel will invest approximately €2 million to build a new galvanizing line in the Adana Organized Industrial Zone. The investment is planned to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2026.

The line, which is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 51,000 mt, will double the company’s current annual capacity to about 100,000 mt.

According to the statement, Özyaşar Tel and its subsidiaries will continue their investments in line with the aim of strengthening their positions in the sector, increasing their production capacity and entering new markets.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

