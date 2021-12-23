Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 15.6% in January-October

Thursday, 23 December 2021 14:10:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 48.5 percent to 94,235 metric tons compared to September and were down 12.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $109.9 million, down 46.9 percent month on month, while increasing by 55.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.31 million mt, up 15.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 80.7 percent to $1.24 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 239,549 metric tons, up 10.4 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 184,157 metric tons and Iraq with 133,271 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2021 January- October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) October 2021 October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 239,549 217,086 10.35 10,393 11,041 -5.87 UK 184,157 91,893 100.40 7,063 1,346 424.74 Iraq 133,271 177,518 -24.93 18,105 29,162 -37.92 Belgium 120,802 79,443 52.06 6,541 2,825 131.54 Israel 55,395 75,781 -26.90 5,805 6,997 -17.04 Germany 47,553 43,333 9.74 2,422 4,649 -47.90 Italy 45,611 30,020 51.94 5,131 3,341 53.58 Ireland 42,728 17,305 146.91 7 159 -95.60 Canada 39,665 18,735 111.72 6,682 1,984 236.79 Georgia 37,178 56,490 -34.19 3,666 5,459 -32.84

