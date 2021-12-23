﻿
Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 15.6% in January-October

Thursday, 23 December 2021 14:10:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 48.5 percent to 94,235 metric tons compared to September and were down 12.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $109.9 million, down 46.9 percent month on month, while increasing by 55.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

                                                                      

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.31 million mt, up 15.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 80.7 percent to $1.24 billion, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 239,549 metric tons, up 10.4 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 184,157 metric tons and Iraq with 133,271 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2021

January- October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2021

October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

239,549

217,086

10.35

10,393

11,041

-5.87

UK

184,157

91,893

100.40

7,063

1,346

424.74

Iraq

133,271

177,518

-24.93

18,105

29,162

-37.92

Belgium

120,802

79,443

52.06

6,541

2,825

131.54

Israel

55,395

75,781

-26.90

5,805

6,997

-17.04

Germany

47,553

43,333

9.74

2,422

4,649

-47.90

Italy

45,611

30,020

51.94

5,131

3,341

53.58

Ireland

42,728

17,305

146.91

7

159

-95.60

Canada

39,665

18,735

111.72

6,682

1,984

236.79

Georgia

37,178

56,490

-34.19

3,666

5,459

-32.84

