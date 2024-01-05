﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to supply steel for Neom city project in S. Arabia

Friday, 05 January 2024 11:01:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it will supply steel for the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s Neom city project. With the given project which is being built with a total investment of $500 billion, the company expects to strengthen its sales to the MENA (Middle East-North Africa) region, where 19 percent of its international sales were supplied in 2022.

The city of Neom, which is in the northwestern region of Saudi Arabia and on the coast of the Red Sea, will consist of four regions and will be fully operated by renewable energy resources. The construction of the first region is scheduled to be completed in 2024.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Trading 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru to export gas pipes to Europe

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives new steel order from MENA region

07 Dec | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Turkey starts receiving positive approach from US

11 Sep | Steel News

Turkey issues interim report regarding safeguard probe on certain steel products

14 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Ministry of Trade will keep defending its steel industry

13 Aug | Steel News

Turkish steelmakers aim to expand trade in West Africa

01 Aug | Steel News

TCUD: Turkish steel market should be protected from trade deflection

05 Jun | Steel News

US declines Turkey’s request for consultations at WTO

24 Apr | Steel News

CIB: Section 232 exemption is a priority for Turkish steel industry

20 Mar | Steel News

Namik Ekinci: Section 232 exemptions for Canada, Mexico will leave Turkey out of picture

08 Mar | Steel News