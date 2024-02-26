NLMK and Turkey’s Askon Demir Çelik partner on plate distribution

Monday, 26 February 2024 11:30:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Belgium-based thin premium steel plate producer NLMK Clabecq, a subsidiary of Russian steelmaker NLMK Group, has announced that it has begun a collaboration with Turkish steel processor Askon Demir Çelik for the distribution of its quenched and tempered plate brands QUARD® and QUEND® in Turkey.

The partnership with Askon Demir Çelik represents a major advancement in establishing a stronger position for the given plate brands in Turkey’s high-quality steel plate sector, strengthening NLMK’s market presence. The collaboration will also be supported by the group’s Turkey-based trading unit NLMK Turkey.