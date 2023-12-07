﻿
Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives new steel order from MENA region

Thursday, 07 December 2023 12:05:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has received a steel order from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region amounting to a value of $23.05 million in the last 45 days.

The order in question is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s turnover.

Supplying 19 percent of its international sales to the MENA region in 2022, the company’s sales to the region have continued their strong trend this year as well.

In September this year, the company had received a steel order valued at $23.5 million from the MENA region, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


