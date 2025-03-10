Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for 2024

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its financial and operational results for 2024.

In the given year, the company recorded a net loss of TRY 3.03 billion ($83.04 million) compared to a net profit of TRY 2.29 billion in 2023. The company registered an operating loss of TRY 1.06 billion ($29.05 million) last year, compared to an operating loss of TRY 4.39 billion in the previous year. Kardemir’s sales revenues declined by 24.2 percent year on year to TRY 56.49 billion ($1.54 billion).

In addition, in the given year the company’s EBITDA decreased by 9.3 percent year on year to TRY 4.31 billion ($118.13 million).

In 2024, Kardemir produced 2.51 million mt of crude steel, up by 4.8 percent, while its pig iron production came to 2.3 million mt, increasing by 5.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. The company’s total sales moved down by 4.4 percent year on year to 2.26 million mt.