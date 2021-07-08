Turkey’s HRC import volume up 70.5 percent in January-May

Thursday, 08 July 2021 12:17:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 197.8 percent year on year to 528,063 metric tons, up 26.8 percent compared to April. The revenue from these imports amounted to $418.65 million, up 36.5 month on month and increasing by 397.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.06 million metric tons, up 70.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.40 billion, increasing by 153.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 937,660 mt, up 156.08 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 547,243 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2021 January-May 2020 Change (%) May 2021 May 2020 Change (%) Russia 937,660 366,154 156.08 196,983 39,786 395.11 Ukraine 547,243 229,403 138.55 99,774 56,937 75.24 Japan 175,604 62,386 181.48 54,074 2,419 2135.39 India 148,688 - - 129,049 - - France 120,792 152,420 -20.75 20,478 27,005 -24.17 Belgium 26,343 34,155 -22.87 6,691 1,878 256.28 China 23,121 - - 8,053 - - Romania 14,815 43,847 -66.21 3,928 9,508 -58.69 UK 10,781 1,792 501.62 - 1,792 - Spain 9,978 9,535 4.65 3,324 1,397 137.94

