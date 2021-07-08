﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume up 70.5 percent in January-May

Thursday, 08 July 2021 12:17:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 197.8 percent year on year to 528,063 metric tons, up 26.8 percent compared to April. The revenue from these imports amounted to $418.65 million, up 36.5 month on month and increasing by 397.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.06 million metric tons, up 70.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.40 billion, increasing by 153.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 937,660 mt, up 156.08 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 547,243 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2021

January-May 2020

Change (%)

May 2021

May 2020

Change (%)

Russia

937,660

366,154

156.08

196,983

39,786

395.11

Ukraine

547,243

229,403

138.55

99,774

56,937

75.24

Japan

175,604

62,386

181.48

54,074

2,419

2135.39

India

148,688

-

-

129,049

-

-

France

120,792

152,420

-20.75

20,478

27,005

-24.17

Belgium

26,343

34,155

-22.87

6,691

1,878

256.28

China

23,121

-

-

8,053

-

-

Romania

14,815

43,847

-66.21

3,928

9,508

-58.69

UK

10,781

1,792

501.62

-

1,792

-

Spain

9,978

9,535

4.65

3,324

1,397

137.94

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:


